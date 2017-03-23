Deputy finds marijuana, meth pipe in ...

Deputy finds marijuana, meth pipe in suspect's body cavity

There are 4 comments on the KAIT-TV story from Yesterday, titled Deputy finds marijuana, meth pipe in suspect's body cavity. In it, KAIT-TV reports that:

JONESBORO, AR - A Jonesboro woman pulled over for illegal window tint now faces felony charges after police say she tried to bring drugs and drug paraphernalia into jail. According to an incident report from the Jonesboro Police Department, Investigator Pete Lochner pulled Mallory Goad over in the Walmart parking lot on E. Highland Drive.

jimmyjack

Jonesboro, AR

#1 Yesterday
eww

jimmyjack

Jonesboro, AR

#2 Yesterday
stink weed
jimmyjack

Jonesboro, AR

#5 Yesterday
smells like pu&&y
Jtown is full of trash

New York, NY

#6 17 hrs ago
Typical for Jonesboro, young and old, black and white and illegal aliens inclded.
