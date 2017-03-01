Council ordered to reconsider rezoning they denied in 2013
JONESBORO, AR - Circuit Court Judge John Fogleman has ordered the Jonesboro City Council, once again, to reconsider a rezoning they denied in 2013 . The city decided to go to court over the issue last summer .
