Council ordered to reconsider rezonin...

Council ordered to reconsider rezoning they denied in 2013

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

JONESBORO, AR - Circuit Court Judge John Fogleman has ordered the Jonesboro City Council, once again, to reconsider a rezoning they denied in 2013 . The city decided to go to court over the issue last summer .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jonesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The truth about cruises 8 min guest 6
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 3 hr Now_What- 33,992
old crimes of jonesboro (May '09) 4 hr Gu3st 343
Investigate THIS: McCainÂ’s Ties To ISIS 4 hr ObamaIsGuiltyNotT... 3
The Truth About Satanism and Trump 5 hr guest 43
10 Right Wing Companies That Every Progressive ... (May '15) 5 hr HeyLeftiesHillary... 29
Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak Appeared As O... 5 hr HomoUDont 26
See all Jonesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jonesboro Forum Now

Jonesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jonesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Jonesboro, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,104 • Total comments across all topics: 279,350,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC