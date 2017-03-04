Cotton advises a grain of salt

Saturday Mar 4 Read more: NWAonline

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton on Friday urged attendees of the largest-ever Northeast Arkansas Political Animals gathering to "not believe" what anonymous sources tell the media, after he was asked whether he's concerned about reported meetings between President Donald Trump's campaign staff and Russian officials. The Republican from Dardanelle was in Jonesboro as part of a string of public events that includes a town hall-style meeting today in Heber Springs, the type of event that some congressional Republicans have avoided lately.

