Civil suit in death of man who fatally shot himself in Arkansas patrol car rejected by judge
Jonesboro police officers did not violate the rights of a Mississippi man who fatally shot himself in a patrol car in 2012 by failing to properly search the man before arresting him, a U.S. district judge ruled Wednesday. Judge Kristine G. Baker dismissed a civil lawsuit against the Jonesboro Police Department, its former chief and two officers filed by Teresa Rudd, the mother of Chavis Carter, 21, of Southaven, Miss.
