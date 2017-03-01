Civil suit in death of man who fatall...

Civil suit in death of man who fatally shot himself in Arkansas patrol car rejected by judge

Jonesboro police officers did not violate the rights of a Mississippi man who fatally shot himself in a patrol car in 2012 by failing to properly search the man before arresting him, a U.S. district judge ruled Wednesday. Judge Kristine G. Baker dismissed a civil lawsuit against the Jonesboro Police Department, its former chief and two officers filed by Teresa Rudd, the mother of Chavis Carter, 21, of Southaven, Miss.

