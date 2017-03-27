City seeks grant to get firefighters ...

City seeks grant to get firefighters to the scene faster

There are 1 comment on the KAIT-TV story from Wednesday Mar 29, titled City seeks grant to get firefighters to the scene faster. In it, KAIT-TV reports that:

JONESBORO, AR - The City of Jonesboro hopes to receive a grant to pay for three Opticom IR Systems to install on a few of the city's busiest intersections. The Opticom system gives firefighters the green light when heading to an emergency.

guest

Miami, FL

#1 Thursday
They gonna build a transporter?
Jonesboro, AR

