City employee's personnel file released, documents reason for firing

JONESBORO, AR - The former IT director for the city of Jonesboro was fired due to poor job performance, according to documents obtained by Region 8 News through a Freedom of Information Act request. Erick Woodruff, who had been employed as the city's IT director, appealed his termination to Mayor Harold Perrin and again to the Jonesboro City Council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV.