City employee's personnel file releas...

City employee's personnel file released, documents reason for firing

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: KAIT-TV

JONESBORO, AR - The former IT director for the city of Jonesboro was fired due to poor job performance, according to documents obtained by Region 8 News through a Freedom of Information Act request. Erick Woodruff, who had been employed as the city's IT director, appealed his termination to Mayor Harold Perrin and again to the Jonesboro City Council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jonesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Obama needs to shut up!!! 13 min Guest 17
Deport All Members of the DNC 34 min Guest 7
Another Broken Plege BY the POTUS 1 hr Pandemonium 8
how did we get the bible? 1 hr Pandemonium 2
Circumcised or Intact (Aug '13) 4 hr UCguy23 25
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 6 hr guest 33,968
Hytrol (Apr '13) 7 hr destroyer 15
See all Jonesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jonesboro Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Craighead County was issued at March 02 at 11:34AM CST

Jonesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jonesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Jonesboro, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,075 • Total comments across all topics: 279,297,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC