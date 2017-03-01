Blytheville police arrest three in drug case

BLYTHEVILLE, AR - A search warrant on Wednesday netted marijuana, cocaine and Ecstasy, along with three people arrested, officials said Thursday. Ozell Davis, Amanda Ralls and Mary Ann Wells were arrested after Blytheville police and the 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force went to a home in the 100 block of Sycamore Street in Blytheville around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

