Bill aims to revise 1901 law on taxes

A century-old law that regulates the way sales - tax revenue is disbursed in counties with dual seats has officials in seven Arkansas counties concerned about how hospitals, roads, industrial recruitment and other expenses will be funded. Arkansas Act 81 of 1901 established dual county seats in 10 Arkansas counties, creating separate judicial districts and providing access to a courthouse within a day's travel for anyone in the county.

