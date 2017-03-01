Bay woman fined after pleading guilty to Medicaid fraud
JONESBORO, AR - A Bay woman pleaded guilty Thursday to Medicaid fraud. Hannah Riggs, 24, pleaded guilty in Pulaski County Circuit Court and was sentenced to pay a $17,564.88 fine to the Arkansas General Fund and $5,854.96 in restitution to the Arkansas Medicaid Program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jonesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Another Broken Plege BY the POTUS
|3 min
|liberalsarelunatics
|23
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|24 min
|It Just Makes Sense
|33,975
|Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak Appeared As O...
|26 min
|District10
|8
|Obama to Russia: Â‘After My Election I Have More...
|59 min
|DNCdamnednastycrooks
|7
|Deport All Members of the DNC
|1 hr
|DNCdamnednastycrooks
|8
|Transmission work recommendations
|1 hr
|Guest
|1
|Flashback: Chuck Schumer Meets with Putin in N...
|1 hr
|DNCdamnednastycrooks
|22
Find what you want!
Search Jonesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC