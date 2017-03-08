Barbara Ross-Lee: Arkansas Can Support 3 Medical Schools
Arkansas "absolutely, positively" needs doctors and can sustain three medical schools, Dr. Barbara Ross-Lee told the Little Rock Rotary Club on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jonesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak Appeared As O...
|2 min
|guest
|53
|Dr Lichtor (Feb '14)
|11 min
|Whoa75
|9
|Obama Care verses Trump Care at a glance
|1 hr
|Arkansaw
|3
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|Now_What-
|34,068
|sears sale
|4 hr
|Clarance
|3
|Obama's Brother Releases Obama's Birth Certific...
|4 hr
|Guest
|5
|doo-doo jokes
|4 hr
|yuoyou
|42
Find what you want!
Search Jonesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC