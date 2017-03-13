Bachelor Star Raven Gates Wore Green Last Night For An Important Reason
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers about last night's season 21 finale of The Bachelor and the After the Final Rose special. Read at your own risk.
because she's Irish
no shes from HOXIE
DUMBASS
Kelly Green.Â“Tonight on stage I wore green for a particular reason thatÂ’s near and dear to my heart: Hoxie: The 1st Stand,Â” the runner-up wrote to fans.Â“Although I was unable to attend today Hoxie was celebrated at the Arkansas State Capitol for the 1955 integration of Hoxie schools. The first challenged integration in the United States, Hoxie set the precedent for all other integrations in the country. There are two important lessons we can learn from remembering historical moments such as the story of the 1955 integration. 1.) Small communities such as Hoxie can bring change to the United States and have a ripple effect across the world. 2.) We will always overcome adversity through diversity.Â”
The dress has been identified as StyleStalkerÂ’s Trinity Dress, which costs $170.
so is she irish or not
what difference does it make
dumbass
The school colors for the Hoxie Mustangs is Kelly Green.
