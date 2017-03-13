Authorities want to talk to person wh...

Authorities want to talk to person who took dog kennel

JONESBORO, AR - Authorities are looking for a suspect who took nearly $1,500 worth of dog kennels over the weekend, according to the Craighead County Sheriff's Office. Deputy Josh Miller went to Craighead County Road 741 near Brookland around 12:20 p.m. Saturday about a break-in.

