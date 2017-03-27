Authorities search for murder suspect
JONESBORO, AR - According to Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder, deputies are looking for a man arrested wanted for first-degree murder in a 2015 case. Josh Mason Farmer of Widener is being sought for first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by certain persons after failing to appear in court Friday in Harrisburg.
