Authorities search for murder suspect

Tuesday

JONESBORO, AR - According to Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder, deputies are looking for a man arrested wanted for first-degree murder in a 2015 case. Josh Mason Farmer of Widener is being sought for first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by certain persons after failing to appear in court Friday in Harrisburg.

Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.

