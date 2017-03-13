Arson, burglary and drug charges for a Jonesboro man
JONESBORO, AR - Someone went so far as to block firefighters from being able to get into a burning shed. Papers filed in Craighead County District Court paint a vivid picture of the crimes Jerry Dale Price II of Jonesboro is accused of committing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV.
