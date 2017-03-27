Arrest made in murder case, victim's name released
JONESBORO, AR - A 16-year-old male was in custody after his arrest in connection with the shooting death of a woman early Monday, according to Jonesboro police spokesman Paul Holmes. In a statement, the juvenile, whose name was not released, is expected to appear in court Tuesday for a probable cause hearing, Holmes said.
