Arrest made in murder case, victim's ...

Arrest made in murder case, victim's name released

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: KAIT-TV

JONESBORO, AR - A 16-year-old male was in custody after his arrest in connection with the shooting death of a woman early Monday, according to Jonesboro police spokesman Paul Holmes. In a statement, the juvenile, whose name was not released, is expected to appear in court Tuesday for a probable cause hearing, Holmes said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jonesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Downtown Apartments 26 min curious 1
News Jonesboro boy, 16, charged in slaying 44 min Lunchbox 6
What Can I Do About Missing Teeth? 1 hr wi-fi willie 15
name that tune 1 hr wi-fi willie 2
wanted one bass guitar 1 hr wi-fi willie 3
News Bill aims to revise 1901 law on taxes 1 hr District10 42
Did Obama’s Defense Deputy Just Admit Spying on... 1 hr District10 7
See all Jonesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jonesboro Forum Now

Jonesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jonesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Jonesboro, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,971 • Total comments across all topics: 279,929,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC