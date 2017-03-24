Almanac for Friday, March 24, 2017
The moon is waning. Morning stars are Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune and Venus. Evening stars are Mercury, Venus, Uranus and Mars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jonesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mallory Goad ( Cooter Stash)
|1 hr
|WTF
|1
|Scentsy consultant
|3 hr
|Toothpaste
|4
|NSA Documents Prove Surveillance of Donald Trum...
|3 hr
|District10
|25
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|4 hr
|growupyoutroll
|34,316
|Republican Senators just sold your privacy to t...
|5 hr
|guest
|4
|20 bucks per hour of eatin plus extras
|6 hr
|lock them up
|2
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|6 hr
|Jungle Juice Johnson
|32
Find what you want!
Search Jonesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC