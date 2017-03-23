Aging center asking for donations
JONESBORO, AR - The Center of Aging-Northeast is hosting a senior necessities drive. According to a post on their Facebook page , the center is asking for donations of toilet paper, trash bags, baby wipes, soap, shampoo, deodorant, lotion, and nonperishable food items.
