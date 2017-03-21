$850,000 bail OK'd in junkyard slayings

$850,000 bail OK'd in junkyard slayings

A Pope County man charged with shooting two men and crushing their bodies in a car is expected to be released from jail today after a judge granted a defense motion Monday to set bail. Circuit Judge David Laser of Jonesboro set bail for Tyler Barefield, 35, at $850,000 during a motions hearing in Russellville.

