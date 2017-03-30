$300,000 gift to start ASU scholarship fund
An electronic message Wednesday on the Nasdaq building in New York City's Times Square congratulates Arkansas State University on its Bradbury Free Enterprise Scholars Program. Arkansas State University's College of Business has received its largest gift exclusively for scholarships, to create the Bradbury Free Enterprise Scholars Program, the university system announced Wednesday.
