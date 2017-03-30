$300,000 gift to start ASU scholarshi...

$300,000 gift to start ASU scholarship fund

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: NWAonline

An electronic message Wednesday on the Nasdaq building in New York City's Times Square congratulates Arkansas State University on its Bradbury Free Enterprise Scholars Program. Arkansas State University's College of Business has received its largest gift exclusively for scholarships, to create the Bradbury Free Enterprise Scholars Program, the university system announced Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jonesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump to spend 7th consecutive weekend at Trum... 1 hr SSOB 6
Doggie style at Wal-mart 1 hr yep 12
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr guest 34,199
teletech? (Sep '14) 2 hr Concerned employee 11
"Remember?" (Found on FB) 2 hr SSOB 2
Democrats Love Socialism 3 hr Guest 14
Coincidence? Obama Makes Surprise Visit to Hawa... 3 hr SSOB 8
See all Jonesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jonesboro Forum Now

Jonesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jonesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Jonesboro, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,763 • Total comments across all topics: 279,626,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC