Women arrested for Medicaid fraud involving a school

LITTLE ROCK, AR - Two women were arrested and face charges after allegedly committing Medicaid fraud against a school. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced in a news release that Paula Riggs, 49, of Jonesboro, and Hanna Riggs, 24, of Paragould, were arrested.

