Women arrested for Medicaid fraud involving a school
LITTLE ROCK, AR - Two women were arrested and face charges after allegedly committing Medicaid fraud against a school. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced in a news release that Paula Riggs, 49, of Jonesboro, and Hanna Riggs, 24, of Paragould, were arrested.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jonesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Info about how 19 year old Tyler Hudson of Broo...
|6 min
|Bearcat
|1
|would putting land mines along the border be ch...
|9 min
|Hidden Saint
|7
|Cathouse Mouse Jigglebutt Finally Gets a Job. I... (Feb '14)
|21 min
|liberals are FAKE...
|32
|Ouch!!! Elizabeth Warren Silenced! Stop Talking...
|43 min
|Now_What-
|44
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|44 min
|Now_What-
|33,745
|Lying Jackarse Mouse is Never Leaving Topix
|52 min
|guest
|27
|White House Job Application
|58 min
|guest
|4
Find what you want!
Search Jonesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC