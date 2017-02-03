Trial set in Lake City murder case

Trial set in Lake City murder case

There are 1 comment on the KAIT-TV story from Yesterday, titled Trial set in Lake City murder case. In it, KAIT-TV reports that:

LAKE CITY, AR - A Jonesboro man accused of killing an elderly man in Lake City is set to go on trial March 6, officials said Thursday. Jacob Thomas Craig was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of 73-year-old Jimmy Hall.

Hardy, AR

#1 3 hrs ago
The guy needs to rot in hell for killing an elderly person!
