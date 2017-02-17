Traffic stop leads to arrest
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR - A Craighead County man was being held in jail Thursday after he reportedly ran from officers during a traffic stop. Jeffrey Madden of Jonesboro was arrested early Thursday after the traffic stop on U.S. 67, Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jonesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What happened to Sweden?
|3 min
|Guest
|12
|Very Fake News MSM Using An Orange Filter When ...
|11 min
|Guest
|16
|Fux feeds Trump Fake News Trumpsters runn with it
|17 min
|Guest
|10
|Survey: Nearly 2 Million Non-Citizens Illegally...
|19 min
|Oliver
|11
|man arrested on stalking charges/ christopher e...
|38 min
|itsher
|1
|Obama Expanded NSA Powers Days Before Leaving O...
|54 min
|Authority Figure
|15
|The "Red State" Begins Censorship
|55 min
|Authority Figure
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jonesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC