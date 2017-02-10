Theft prompts group to launch neighbo...

Theft prompts group to launch neighborhood watch

JONESBORO, AR - The Birdland neighborhood in Jonesboro held their first neighborhood watch meeting Thursday night. According to the organizer, Tracey Parker, the group was organized after a four-wheeler was stolen from the area.

