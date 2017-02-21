Taylor named Hardy Police Chief
JONESBORO, AR - The Hardy City Council has named Interim Police Chief Tamara Taylor as the city's new police chief, replacing Scott Rose. Earlier Tuesday, 3rd Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Henry Boyce sent a letter to the Arkansas State Police requesting a criminal probe into Rose over allegations of theft and fraud.
