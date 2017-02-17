Rezoning for duplexes approved amid backlash
JONESBORO, AR - The Jonesboro Metropolitan Area Planning Commission approved two rezoning requests at their meeting Tuesday night. The first proposed rezoning drew criticism from nearby homeowners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jonesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Time to prosecute the protestors and their backers
|6 min
|Death2Traitors
|6
|Michelle Obama: Thief
|8 min
|Guest
|24
|Survey: Nearly 2 Million Non-Citizens Illegally...
|9 min
|BartyLikesPizza
|7
|Trump Says MSM Is Â“Enemy Of The American PeopleÂ”
|13 min
|TakingAmericaBack
|8
|Poll: Trump's Approval rating hits another hist...
|16 min
|TakingAmericaBack
|19
|Major Blow to Obamacare Mandate: IRS Won't Reje...
|30 min
|guest
|12
|Obama Should Be Â“Held AccountableÂ” For The Â“Sof...
|30 min
|TakingAmericaBack
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jonesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC