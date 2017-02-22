Records
Drs. Aaron and LeAnne Teufel of Norman, Okla., have announced the birth of their first child, a son, born Feb. 4, 2017, at Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville. Great-grandparents are Alice Foley of Walnut Ridge and the late Jack Foley.
