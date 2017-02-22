Prosecutor Cody Hiland says analysis ...

Prosecutor Cody Hiland says analysis indicates Damascus is a speed trap

Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: Arkansas Times

Prosecuting Attorney Cody Hiland has announced completion of a State Police analysis of Damascus police speed limit enforcement and concluded that statistics indicate tickets are written in excess of limits in law that define speed traps. The police in Damascus write about 1,500 tickets a year patrolling U.S. Highway 65. The city has insisted it's a safety necessity.

