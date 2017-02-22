Prosecutor Cody Hiland says analysis indicates Damascus is a speed trap
Prosecuting Attorney Cody Hiland has announced completion of a State Police analysis of Damascus police speed limit enforcement and concluded that statistics indicate tickets are written in excess of limits in law that define speed traps. The police in Damascus write about 1,500 tickets a year patrolling U.S. Highway 65. The city has insisted it's a safety necessity.
Jonesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|6 min
|Rez
|33,893
|More fake Trump fake news
|18 min
|fartmanisaZombie
|5
|JC Penny Store Closings
|24 min
|leftistsarehaters
|2
|hair straighteners sold in mall (Sep '09)
|1 hr
|Lacy
|51
|Curious
|1 hr
|guest
|6
|Hillary to run again in 2020
|2 hr
|Guest
|14
|Jobs that hire felons??
|3 hr
|Kennata
|6
