Pre-K programs focus of seminar

To better develop more effective pre-kindergarten programs in Arkansas, the state needs more early education teachers who are trained in childhood brain development, the coordinator of Arkansas State University's Childhood Services said Thursday evening. At a seminar at Arkansas State University at Jonesboro hosted by Forward Arkansas, a group that is studying the effectiveness of pre-kindergarten programs, Janice Carter urged other educators to learn more about how brains develop in children from birth to five years old.

