Postal authorities investigate rural carrier in Pocahontas
JONESBORO, AR - According to the United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General, authorities are looking into allegations that a postal employee was not delivering mail in the Pocahontas area. Authorities said special agents received word Jan. 20 about the allegation and recovered the mail Feb. 10. Officials are actively investigating the case and have notified victims of the incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.
Add your comments below
Jonesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|left's war on minorities, the poor, & working a...
|22 min
|the lefties are f...
|9
|18 U.S. Code Â§ 2384 - Seditious conspiracy
|26 min
|deport all leftie...
|11
|It's Looking A Lot Like President Pence
|39 min
|deport all leftie...
|6
|Ring found in walmart parking lot- looking for ... (Apr '12)
|1 hr
|Againstallodds
|35
|3 children dead in cash county house fire
|3 hr
|Guest
|33
|City of Leachville expanding sewer system to Hi...
|4 hr
|missco
|4
|Does plexus help at all?
|4 hr
|Guest
|4
Find what you want!
Search Jonesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC