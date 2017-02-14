Postal authorities investigate rural ...

Postal authorities investigate rural carrier in Pocahontas

JONESBORO, AR - According to the United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General, authorities are looking into allegations that a postal employee was not delivering mail in the Pocahontas area. Authorities said special agents received word Jan. 20 about the allegation and recovered the mail Feb. 10. Officials are actively investigating the case and have notified victims of the incident.

