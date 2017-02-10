Perrin, Phillips named to ASP Foundat...

Perrin, Phillips named to ASP Foundation board

Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

LITTLE ROCK, AR - A pair of Craighead County men have been picked to serve on the Arkansas State Police Foundation Board of Directors, officials said Wednesday. Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin and State Law Enforcement Standards and Training Commissioner Barry Phillips of Jonesboro were elected Wednesday to the board at a meeting in Little Rock.

