New details released in Pixler case

JONESBORO, AR - The three people accused of the kidnapping and aggravated robbery in the death of a woman last year in Jonesboro planned out the crime for some time, Jonesboro police said Wednesday. Dawaun Christopher Logan of Earle and Byron Dewayne Ford of Lepanto were arrested last November, while Rodney A. Watkins of West Memphis was arrested in December after a months' long investigation by Jonesboro police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.