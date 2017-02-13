Museum of Discovery to Expand Girls i...

Museum of Discovery to Expand Girls in STEM Program

The Museum of Discovery said last week that its Girls in STEM program will serve more girls in 2017 and expand to Jonesboro and Pine Bluff thanks to grants from Wal-Mart, Best Buy and the Women's Foundation of Arkansas.  Grants and private donations totaling more than $46,000 will allow the museum to grow the program this year to six weeks and ... (more)

