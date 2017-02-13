Museum of Discovery to Expand Girls in STEM Program
The Museum of Discovery said last week that its Girls in STEM program will serve more girls in 2017 and expand to Jonesboro and Pine Bluff thanks to grants from Wal-Mart, Best Buy and the Women's Foundation of Arkansas. Grants and private donations totaling more than $46,000 will allow the museum to grow the program this year to six weeks and ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.
Add your comments below
Jonesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suing a divorce lawyer
|6 min
|Guest
|3
|Doe's eat place tows vehicles
|24 min
|guest
|8
|doo-doo jokes
|57 min
|guest
|8
|Bath & body works
|1 hr
|Guest
|1
|Ouch!!! Elizabeth Warren Silenced! Stop Talking...
|1 hr
|guest
|48
|cuckold
|1 hr
|guest
|9
|The Coyote Principle
|2 hr
|guest
|5
Find what you want!
Search Jonesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC