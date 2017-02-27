Mexican college all set, ASU alters pact
A new agreement between Arkansas State University in Jonesboro and its new Mexico campus will reset the length of the partnership to a decade and give the Arkansas school a chance to earn more from it. The Jonesboro university first signed agreements with Mexican entities in 2012 and another in 2014 with a different group of investors, said Arkansas State University System President Chuck Welch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Jonesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CNN Condemns CNN Live on the Air
|44 min
|Snowflake Sucks T...
|10
|The Truth About Satanism and Trump
|47 min
|guest
|25
|President Trump Address to Congress
|59 min
|guest
|32
|Bbq
|1 hr
|Coming soon
|29
|Majority Say Media Has Not Been Â‘Fair And Objec...
|1 hr
|Just the truth
|6
|Juvenile Delinquent (Sep '08)
|1 hr
|Marcus
|9
|Legal or Illegal to dumpster dive in jonesboro?
|2 hr
|guest
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jonesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC