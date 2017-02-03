Man tells police he was robbed while trying to buy drugs
There are 2 comments on the KAIT-TV story from Friday, titled Man tells police he was robbed while trying to buy drugs. In it, KAIT-TV reports that:
JONESBORO, AR - Jonesboro police were dispatched to the Bel Aire Apartments on Sun Avenue late Thursday night in reference to a robbery. But after speaking with the alleged victim, they cited him and banned him from the property.
#1 Saturday
it happens
#4 Yesterday
Lol dumb dummy
