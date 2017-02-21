JPD officer's tires slashed on patrol car
JONESBORO, AR - Before he went on duty Wednesday, a Jonesboro police officer had to replace all of the tires on his patrol car. Officer John Hughes reported someone slashed all four tires on his department-issued vehicle while it was parked outside his home in the 1000-block of South Caraway.
