JPD officer's tires slashed on patrol car

Thursday Feb 23

JONESBORO, AR - Before he went on duty Wednesday, a Jonesboro police officer had to replace all of the tires on his patrol car. Officer John Hughes reported someone slashed all four tires on his department-issued vehicle while it was parked outside his home in the 1000-block of South Caraway.

