Jonesboro player wins $100,000 in Hot 7

Jonesboro player wins $100,000 in Hot 7

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

It's a Waldenburg win! Hunter Clark of Jonesboro in Craighead County is the proud winner of a cool $100,000 from playing Hot 7, a $5 instant game from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery. And aww - he first told his mom that he'd won.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jonesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
If Obama was still in office none of this crazi... 7 min Guest 82
Left-Wing Journalist: Violence Against Â“Racists... 15 min SSOB 6
Pelosi And The Democratic Rats Panic On A Sinki... 24 min BOSS 2
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 30 min See you in St Looey 33,585
Anti-Wall, Anti-Ban Protesters Form Wall & Ban ... 31 min Guest 9
#TheResistance 36 min Guest 13
CNN: The Leader In Racist News Coverage 53 min Guest 37
See all Jonesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jonesboro Forum Now

Jonesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jonesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Jonesboro, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,982 • Total comments across all topics: 278,493,081

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC