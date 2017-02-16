Hometown Service
Barber Tony Davis cleans up shop before today's grand opening of Tony's Custom Haircuts & Hot Shaves. The shop is at the long-time location of Karl's Barber Shop at 914 E. Third Street near downtown Texarkana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jonesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|11 min
|Guest
|33,789
|fat city grill house (Sep '09)
|41 min
|Guest
|19
|Ron's Catfish
|42 min
|Fisher
|1
|nea Baptist
|42 min
|got to go to LR
|9
|Bbq
|45 min
|Guest
|11
|Family member not sending child to school- Turn... (Aug '08)
|47 min
|Guest
|185
|It's Looking A Lot Like President Pence
|52 min
|liberlsareinsane
|50
Find what you want!
Search Jonesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC