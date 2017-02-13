Have-a-Heart Wish-a-Thon set for Friday

Have-a-Heart Wish-a-Thon set for Friday

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

JONESBORO, AR - From bucket brigades to fundraisers at several schools in northeast Arkansas, Friday will be the culmination of all that is good in Region 8. The 19th annual Have-a-Heart Wish-a-Thon will be held Friday, Feb. 17. Towns in five counties will participate with 16 road blocks to collect donations. A few dollars can also go a long way in helping a child with a life-threatening medical condition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jonesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
fact 1 hr John Bravo 1
Trump 9 DNC 0 1 hr Not Lmao 11
MAGA Dress Girl Dominating Charts After 54 Mill... 1 hr Guest 2
fake news 1 hr Not Lmao 11
left's war on minorities, the poor, & working a... 1 hr Not Lmao 3
Doe's eat place tows vehicles 2 hr Steven 9
New health food restaurant 2 hr Fatty 1
See all Jonesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jonesboro Forum Now

Jonesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jonesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Jonesboro, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,742 • Total comments across all topics: 278,841,418

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC