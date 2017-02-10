Grant aims to establish residencies i...

Grant aims to establish residencies in hospitals

To address the state's shortage of primary care physicians, the osteopathic college in Jonesboro is using a $200,000 grant to help establish residencies in Delta-area hospitals. In November, the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro received the grant from the Delta Regional Authority to create a consortium with five hospitals to open residency positions, the Arkansas Business reported.

