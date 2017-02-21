Crimestoppers: Two people, over 30 wa...

Crimestoppers: Two people, over 30 warrants

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: KAIT-TV

JONESBORO, AR - New this week on Crimestoppers, the Jonesboro Police Department is looking for Justin Mackey and Jamie Craft. Justin Mackey only has eight warrants but half of them are for not reporting to jail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jonesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Slaves for sale (Sep '13) 55 min Landon Ujimori 22
When Trump Voters Say We Suffered Under Obama ... 1 hr Mr Guest 20
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr mayfly 33,879
New Asian spa 1 hr Flash 6
Quick massages 2 hr Guest 4
looking for yang (Aug '11) 3 hr gu3st 3
warning 3 hr gu3st 8
See all Jonesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jonesboro Forum Now

Jonesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jonesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Jonesboro, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,495 • Total comments across all topics: 279,099,131

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC