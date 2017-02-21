Construction planned for Jonesboro streets
JONESBORO, AR - Area officials are stressing caution over the next few weeks as work crews work to lay new asphalt along Nettleton Avenue. According to Jonesboro E-911 Director Jeff Presley, crews have been working to replace asphalt due to wear and tear from the early winter.
