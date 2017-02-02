Committee approves bill targeting Sharia law
There are 5 comments on the Arkansas Times story from 23 hrs ago, titled Committee approves bill targeting Sharia law. In it, Arkansas Times reports that:
The House Judiciary committee this morning approved HB 1041 , a measure by Rep. Brandt Smith that seeks to declare "American laws for American courts." The bill next heads to the full House for a vote, likely early next week.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
|
#1 20 hrs ago
sook me cack
|
#2 20 hrs ago
whack me off
|
#3 20 hrs ago
beat me weena
|
#4 20 hrs ago
tickle my gonads
|
#5 19 hrs ago
tongue me taint
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Jonesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Classical Liberalism
|1 hr
|hey
|6
|Chelsea Clinton on Twitter
|1 hr
|hey
|3
|what the hell is a muslam mosque doing in Jones... (Jul '10)
|1 hr
|Curleyblk
|278
|European leaders see Trump as the new threat in...
|2 hr
|You are illiterate
|7
|What time in America do Trump think was great .
|4 hr
|guest
|9
|Suboxone doctors
|4 hr
|Billy Bats
|1
|Trump's war
|4 hr
|SSOB
|22
Find what you want!
Search Jonesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC