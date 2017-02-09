City council tables sidewalk committee, approves roof bid
JONESBORO, AR - A plan to appoint people to a committee to discuss the sidewalk issue in Jonesboro was tabled to give more people an opportunity to participate. The Jonesboro City Council agreed Tuesday to wait until Feb. 21 to appoint people to a committee that will discuss and come up with recommendations on the issue.
