There are 6 comments on the KAIT-TV Jonesboro story from Sunday Feb 26, titled Child uninjured in double shooting. In it, KAIT-TV Jonesboro reports that:

JONESBORO, AR - According to Capt. Scott Adams of the Blytheville Police Department, an infant escaped injury while two other people were shot Saturday.

i say

Trumann, AR

#1 Sunday Feb 26
Wow . Just who is not, I say who is NOT surprised. That's exactly what this area has become under Sanders and the Carney's , LAWLESS and Dangerous.

Crow T Robot

Since: Jan 16

616

Marion, AR

#2 Sunday Feb 26
i say wrote:
Wow . Just who is not, I say who is NOT surprised. That's exactly what this area has become under Sanders and the Carney's , LAWLESS and Dangerous.
I know one.

"Mayor Sanders was once a police officer who patrolled the streets of Blytheville. He says if the city is safe enough for him and his family, it's safe enough for anybody."
girl grinch

West Memphis, AR

#3 Sunday Feb 26
Crow T Robot wrote:
<quoted text>

I know one.

"Mayor Sanders was once a police officer who patrolled the streets of Blytheville. He says if the city is safe enough for him and his family, it's safe enough for anybody."
(LOL) Yeah, only if you are in downtown Iraq!

i say

Trumann, AR

#4 Sunday Feb 26
girl grinch wrote:
<quoted text>(LOL) Yeah, only if you are in downtown Iraq!
That liar says this because he and his family have a squad of officers to protect them and to patrol his street when he is away( most of the time). He has security monitors and alarms and he is armed... WE PAY FOR ALL OF THAT, but he could care less about you, he just wants your last dime.
Totally disgusting , jabbering liar and a coward. He can't face questions from the people that pay his sorry butt.

guest

Memphis, TN

#5 Monday
He's black so what does that tell u
Crow T Robot wrote:
<quoted text>I know one.

"Mayor Sanders was once a police officer who patrolled the streets of Blytheville. He says if the city is safe enough for him and his family, it's safe enough for anybody."

i say

Trumann, AR

#6 Yesterday
guest wrote:
<quoted text>He's black so what does that tell u
I'll answer that, he is a huge part of the problems we have, his name is Sanders. Harrison, Houseworths , Carney and all the suit thugs, boy.

