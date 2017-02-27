Child uninjured in double shooting
There are 6 comments on the KAIT-TV Jonesboro story from Sunday Feb 26, titled Child uninjured in double shooting.
JONESBORO, AR - According to Capt. Scott Adams of the Blytheville Police Department, an infant escaped injury while two other people were shot Saturday.
#1 Sunday Feb 26
Wow . Just who is not, I say who is NOT surprised. That's exactly what this area has become under Sanders and the Carney's , LAWLESS and Dangerous.
Since: Jan 16
616
#2 Sunday Feb 26
I know one.
"Mayor Sanders was once a police officer who patrolled the streets of Blytheville. He says if the city is safe enough for him and his family, it's safe enough for anybody."
#3 Sunday Feb 26
(LOL) Yeah, only if you are in downtown Iraq!
#4 Sunday Feb 26
That liar says this because he and his family have a squad of officers to protect them and to patrol his street when he is away( most of the time). He has security monitors and alarms and he is armed... WE PAY FOR ALL OF THAT, but he could care less about you, he just wants your last dime.
Totally disgusting , jabbering liar and a coward. He can't face questions from the people that pay his sorry butt.
#5 Monday
He's black so what does that tell u
#6 Yesterday
I'll answer that, he is a huge part of the problems we have, his name is Sanders. Harrison, Houseworths , Carney and all the suit thugs, boy.
