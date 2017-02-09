Bill that would ban Arkansas public u...

Bill that would ban Arkansas public universities from adopting sanctuary policies falls in committee

Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: NWAonline

A group of Arkansas lawmakers voted down a bill Tuesday morning that would ban any public university in the state from adopting sanctuary policies on their campuses. Rep. Brandt Smith, R-Jonesboro, told the committee he thought of House Bill 1042 when he read a story in his local paper about immigrant rights advocates petitioning to make Arkansas State University a sanctuary campus-a college or university that adopts policies to protect students who are undocumented immigrants.

