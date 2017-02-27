Athletes who met through Special Olym...

Athletes who met through Special Olympics wed Saturday

Two special needs athletes tied the knot on Saturday in front of a large group of family and friends. Bridget and Robert Jones say their love story began because of the organization.

JONESBORO, AR - Two special needs athletes tied the knot on Saturday in front of a large group of family and friends. Bridget and Robert Jones say their love story began because of the organization.

Guest

Houston, TX

#1 Sunday
Good for them.
