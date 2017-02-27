There are on the KAIT-TV Jonesboro story from Saturday, titled Athletes who met through Special Olympics wed Saturday. In it, KAIT-TV Jonesboro reports that:

JONESBORO, AR - Two special needs athletes tied the knot on Saturday in front of a large group of family and friends. Bridget and Robert Jones say their love story began because of the organization.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.