Athletes who met through Special Olympics wed Saturday
There are 1 comment on the KAIT-TV Jonesboro story from Saturday, titled Athletes who met through Special Olympics wed Saturday.
JONESBORO, AR - Two special needs athletes tied the knot on Saturday in front of a large group of family and friends. Bridget and Robert Jones say their love story began because of the organization.
#1 Sunday
Good for them.
