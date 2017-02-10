ASU riding wave of record fiscal '16

Another fiscal year meant even more cash flowing through Arkansas State's athletic department, according to the most recent NCAA financial reports. ASU's athletic spending rose to a record $43.1 million in fiscal 2016, an increase of almost $14 million or 47.6 percent from fiscal 2015, and it has grown from $16.3 million in fiscal 2013, according to documents ASU is required to file annually with the NCAA.

