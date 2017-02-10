ASU riding wave of record fiscal '16

ASU riding wave of record fiscal '16

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NWAonline

Another fiscal year meant even more cash flowing through Arkansas State's athletic department, according to the most recent NCAA financial reports. ASU's athletic spending rose to a record $43.1 million in fiscal 2016, an increase of almost $14 million or 47.6 percent from fiscal 2015, and it has grown from $16.3 million in fiscal 2013, according to documents ASU is required to file annually with the NCAA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jonesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who up for 3some 4 min meatwad 6
Doe's eat place tows vehicles 6 min phrrt 4
Ouch!!! Elizabeth Warren Silenced! Stop Talking... 9 min Now_What- 47
72 convicted terroists from 'Trump 7' mostly Mu... 1 hr dnc is powerless ... 18
Trump 9 DNC 0 1 hr dnc is powerless ... 3
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 2 hr Michael 33,748
Poll Cathouse Mouse Jigglebutt Finally Gets a Job. I... (Feb '14) 3 hr Ronnie is pissed ... 33
See all Jonesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jonesboro Forum Now

Jonesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jonesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Jonesboro, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,132 • Total comments across all topics: 278,826,595

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC