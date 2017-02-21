ASU at Jonesboro in national search f...

ASU at Jonesboro in national search for new leader

Arkansas State University at Jonesboro -- the state's second-largest public four-year campus -- has started a national search for a new leader. Arkansas State University at Jonesboro opened the application process for the chancellor's position last Tuesday.

Jonesboro, AR

