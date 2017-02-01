Annual fundraiser for special needs p...

Annual fundraiser for special needs playground called off

JONESBORO, AR - A major fundraiser for a Jonesboro softball field and park was called off. Annually, the Miracle League of Jonesboro hosts and online bake sale as a fundraiser for the softball field and playground designed for kids and adults with special needs.

Jonesboro, AR

