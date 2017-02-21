Animal shelters provide help for anot...

Animal shelters provide help for another shelter

TRUMANN, AR - An area animal shelter has seen an uptick in the number of animals in their shelter, and multiple shelters are providing their resources to benefit the animals. The Jumpstart Animal Shelter in Walnut Ridge recently had 20 different dogs, with two to three dogs in each pen.

